Flood Warning issued September 18 at 7:08PM MST until September 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Arizona, including the following

county, La Paz and California, including the following counties,

Imperial and Riverside.

* WHEN…Until 1000 PM MST /1000 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water

crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 708 PM MST /708 PM PDT/, A portion of State Route 78 is

closed in the warned area due to washes, such as Milipitas

Wash, flowing over the road and making the lanes of travel

impassable as reported by local department of highways and

law enforcement. Flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3

inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe and Palo Verde.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.