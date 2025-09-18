Flood Warning issued September 18 at 7:08PM MST until September 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Arizona, including the following
county, La Paz and California, including the following counties,
Imperial and Riverside.
* WHEN…Until 1000 PM MST /1000 PM PDT/.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 708 PM MST /708 PM PDT/, A portion of State Route 78 is
closed in the warned area due to washes, such as Milipitas
Wash, flowing over the road and making the lanes of travel
impassable as reported by local department of highways and
law enforcement. Flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3
inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe and Palo Verde.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.