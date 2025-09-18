Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued September 18 at 7:12PM MST until September 18 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Arizona, including the following
county, La Paz and California, including the following counties,
Imperial and Riverside.

* WHEN…Until 1015 PM MST /1015 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 712 PM MST /712 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Blythe, Ripley, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs,
Cibola, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

