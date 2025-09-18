Flood Warning issued September 18 at 7:12PM MST until September 18 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Arizona, including the following

county, La Paz and California, including the following counties,

Imperial and Riverside.

* WHEN…Until 1015 PM MST /1015 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water

crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 712 PM MST /712 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Ripley, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs,

Cibola, East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.