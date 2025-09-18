Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 18 at 1:10PM MST until September 18 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 200 PM MST/200 PM PDT/.

* At 109 PM MST/109 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 15

miles south of Parker, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 124 and 130, between mile markers

133 and 137, and between mile markers 139 and 140.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 27 and 36.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.