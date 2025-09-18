Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 18 at 12:48PM MST until September 18 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 145 PM MST/145 PM PDT/.

* At 1248 PM MST/1248 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Ripley, or 35 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport, Ripley,

Cibola, East Blythe, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 8.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 138 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 77 and 80.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.