Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 18 at 1:28PM MST until September 18 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 127 PM MST/127 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles

east of Blythe, or 37 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Ripley, Ehrenberg, and East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 8.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 148 and 156.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.