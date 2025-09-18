Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 12:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1244 PM MST/1244 PM PDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms
were located 9 miles southwest of Palo Verde, or 33 miles northwest
of Martinez Lake, moving north at 5 mph.
Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of
additional thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport,
Ripley, East Blythe, and Ehrenberg.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 4.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 63 and 80.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Phoenix.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.