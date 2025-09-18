Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 12:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1244 PM MST/1244 PM PDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms

were located 9 miles southwest of Palo Verde, or 33 miles northwest

of Martinez Lake, moving north at 5 mph.

Conditions are becoming more favorable for the development of

additional thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail will be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport,

Ripley, East Blythe, and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 63 and 80.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Phoenix.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.