Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:21PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 321 PM MST/321 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 10 miles north of Winterhaven, or 13 miles southwest of

Martinez Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La

Paz, west central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.