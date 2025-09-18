Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:29PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, or near Borrego
Springs, moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And
Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Santa Rosa Mountain, and Los Coyotes
Indian Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.