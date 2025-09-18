Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:29PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, or near Borrego

Springs, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And

Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Santa Rosa Mountain, and Los Coyotes

Indian Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.