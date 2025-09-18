Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 4:55PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Published 4:55 PM

At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24
miles southwest of Cibola, or 29 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz
and northeastern Imperial Counties.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 47 and 69.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content