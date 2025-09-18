Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 4:55PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles southwest of Cibola, or 29 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Paz

and northeastern Imperial Counties.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 47 and 69.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.