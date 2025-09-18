Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:23PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 523 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 15 miles south of Chiriaco
Summit, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.