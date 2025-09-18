Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:31PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 531 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Highland, or near Redlands, moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Lake Arrowhead, Highland, Loma
Linda, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Skyforest, Mentone, Hwy 18
Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs
And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs,
Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead
And Hesperia, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Cedar Glen, and
Green Valley Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.