Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:58PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 558 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles northeast of Brawley, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Imperial County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.