Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:58PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 558 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles northeast of Brawley, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Imperial County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.