Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:59PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 559 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Eagle Mtn, or 22 miles northeast of Desert Center,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 20 and 27.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.