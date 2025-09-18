Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 612 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Holtville, or

near El Centro, moving north at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Mt.

Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio,

Seeley, Wiest, Bonds Corner, Niland, Heber, Dixieland, and Glamis.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 67.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 50.