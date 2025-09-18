Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Published 6:12 PM

At 612 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Holtville, or
near El Centro, moving north at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include…
El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Mt.
Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio,
Seeley, Wiest, Bonds Corner, Niland, Heber, Dixieland, and Glamis.

This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 67.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 50.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content