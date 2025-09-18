Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 7:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 7:11 PM

At 711 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 90 and 107.
CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 3.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

