Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 7:51PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 751 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Eagle Mtn, or 10 miles northeast of Chiriaco

Summit, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle Mtn.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 103 and 105.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.