Flash Flood Warning issued September 26 at 3:26PM PDT until September 26 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Searchlight, Nipton, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3 and Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.