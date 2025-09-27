Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 1:02PM PDT until September 27 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 102 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain near Kelso. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Kelbaker

and Kelso Cima Roads will be impacted.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelso and Mitchell Caverns.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.