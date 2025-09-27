Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 12:38PM PDT until September 27 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 12:38 PM

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 345 PM PDT.

* At 1238 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain between mile markers 50 and 60 on Highway 62 east of
Twentynine Palms. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content