Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 12:38PM PDT until September 27 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 345 PM PDT.
* At 1238 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain between mile markers 50 and 60 on Highway 62 east of
Twentynine Palms. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.