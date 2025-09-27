Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 1:33PM PDT until September 27 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 133 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding with
multiple vehicles stuck in the mud along Highway 62 near milepost
56. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.