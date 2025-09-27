Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 1:33PM PDT until September 27 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 133 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding with

multiple vehicles stuck in the mud along Highway 62 near milepost

56. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.