Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 2:25PM PDT until September 27 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 225 PM PDT, Heavy rain has ended across the Kelso area but
persistent run off continues and low water crossings remain
dangerous. Beware of flooded washes and drainages in the area and
turn around if you encounter impassable roadways.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kelso and Mitchell Caverns.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.