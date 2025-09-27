Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 2:25PM PDT until September 27 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 225 PM PDT, Heavy rain has ended across the Kelso area but

persistent run off continues and low water crossings remain

dangerous. Beware of flooded washes and drainages in the area and

turn around if you encounter impassable roadways.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelso and Mitchell Caverns.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.