Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 4:22PM PDT until September 27 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Impacts ongoing on State Route 247 at Sunnyslope
Drive.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

