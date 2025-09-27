Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 4:58PM PDT until September 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 458 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Niland.

This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 41 and 51.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salton Sea and Iris Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.