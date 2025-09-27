Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 5:47PM PDT until September 27 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Impacts ongoing
on State Route 247 at Buena Suarte.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.