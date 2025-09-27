Flash Flood Warning issued September 27 at 5:47PM PDT until September 27 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Impacts ongoing

on State Route 247 at Buena Suarte.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.