Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 5:22PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 522 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of North Shore, or 9 miles southwest of Chiriaco
Summit. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
North Shore, Bombay Beach, and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 81 and 82.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 50 and 65.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.