Wind Advisory issued October 2 at 12:17PM PDT until October 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur Friday afternoon

and overnight.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.