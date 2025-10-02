Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 2 at 12:17PM PDT until October 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 12:17 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur Friday afternoon
and overnight.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content