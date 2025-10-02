Wind Advisory issued October 2 at 9:48PM PDT until October 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur Friday afternoon
and Friday night.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.