Wind Advisory issued October 3 at 10:01AM PDT until October 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur this afternoon and
overnight.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.