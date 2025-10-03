Wind Advisory issued October 3 at 10:01AM PDT until October 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur this afternoon and

overnight.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.