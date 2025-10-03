Wind Advisory issued October 3 at 11:49PM PDT until October 4 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
Wind gusts have fallen below advisory criteria. Wind gusts of 20-30
mph, with some isolated gusts up to 35 mph, are still expected
through sunrise.
