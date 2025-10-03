Wind Advisory issued October 3 at 4:58PM PDT until October 4 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.