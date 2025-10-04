Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 4 at 12:16AM PDT until October 4 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

