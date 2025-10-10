Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 10 at 3:39PM PDT until October 10 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 339 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goodsprings, or

near Jean, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Jean, Goodsprings, and Sandy Valley.

This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 6 and 21.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.