Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 1:07PM PDT until October 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the High Desert, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the San Gorgonio Pass, west winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.