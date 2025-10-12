Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 8:54PM PDT until October 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the High Desert, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the San Gorgonio Pass, west winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Locally
reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.