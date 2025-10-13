Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 13 at 8:27AM MST until October 13 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 915 AM MST/915 AM PDT/.

* At 826 AM MST/826 AM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 16

miles east of Midland, or 20 miles southwest of Parker, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Poston.

This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 20 and 33.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.