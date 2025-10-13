Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 13 at 8:52AM MST until October 13 at 9:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 930 AM MST/930 AM PDT/.

* At 852 AM MST/852 AM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 14

miles south of Big River, or 15 miles southwest of Parker, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Parker and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 136 and 145.

CA Route 95 near mile marker 24, and between mile markers 27 and 36.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.