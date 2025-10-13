Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 12:20AM PDT until October 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin,

and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye

County and Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust could produce localized rapid changes in visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.