High Wind Warning issued February 10 at 7:24PM PST until February 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph across
the high deserts, and gusts up to 70 mph through passes and along
slopes.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.