High Wind Warning issued February 11 at 3:24AM PST until February 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph along
and below the desert slopes of the mountains expected. Isolated
gusts of 60 to 70 mph on the lower desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.