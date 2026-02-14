Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 11:04PM PST until February 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 2 AM PST /3 AM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevated winds will continue through mid-week.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.