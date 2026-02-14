Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 11:33AM PST until February 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the San
Bernardino mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of gusty winds expected
Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.