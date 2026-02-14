Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:38PM PST until February 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
9:38 PM
February 15, 2026 6:27 AM
Published 9:38 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the San
Bernardino mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of gusty winds expected
Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

