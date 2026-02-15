Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:06AM PST until February 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 6:57 PM
Published 10:06 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the San
Bernardino mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger southwest winds possible Tuesday
afternoon and Wednesday, especially near the foothills.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.