Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:06AM PST until February 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected,
locally up to 45 mph possible.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 8 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest with the passage of
the cold front. The front is currently expected to pass through
Orange County/Inland Empire early Monday afternoon and San Diego
County late Monday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.