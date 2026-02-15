Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:06AM PST until February 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected,

locally up to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 8 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest with the passage of

the cold front. The front is currently expected to pass through

Orange County/Inland Empire early Monday afternoon and San Diego

County late Monday afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.