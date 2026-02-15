Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:06AM PST until February 17 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger west winds gusting 65 to 70 mph
possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.