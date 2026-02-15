Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:59PM PST until February 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 2 AM PST /3 AM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the afternoon
and evening hours with winds gradually easing overnight. Strong
winds will impact travelers on I-15 and I-40.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.