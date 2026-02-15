Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 1:27PM MST until February 17 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern
portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains,
Chiriaco Summit, and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.