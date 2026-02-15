Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 12:46AM MST until February 17 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central La Paz County, Western portion of Joshua Tree
National Park, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Parker Valley, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde
Valley, and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST /1 PM PST/ this afternoon to 2 AM MST /1 AM
PST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.