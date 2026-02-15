Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 9:57AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. For first round Monday into early

Tuesday, 6-10 inches expected between 6000-7000 ft, 10-18 inches

expected 7000-8000 ft, and up to 30 inches above 8000 ft. South

winds gusting to 40-60 mph on the ridges and desert slopes.

Occasional light snow showers Tuesday. Widespread moderate snow

late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with additional totals 8-15

inches between 6000-7500 ft. Light snow showers expected Thursday.

Stronger southwest winds with gusts in excess of 70 mph along the

desert slopes possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. A few

additional inches of snow expected Thursday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening

commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the first round Monday, snow levels will

start around 6800-7500 ft and fall to near 5000 ft by early

Tuesday morning. Snow levels lowering to around 4000 ft Wednesday

morning. Impacts to I-15 near the summit of the Cajon Pass

possible Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.