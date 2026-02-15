Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 9:57AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. For first round Monday, 3-6 inches
expected between 6000-7000 ft, 6-12 inches expected above 7000 ft,
up to 24 inches above 8000 ft. West winds gusting to 55 mph on the
ridges and desert slopes. Occasional light snow during the day
Tuesday. Next round of moderate snow Wednesday into Thursday
morning with additional snow totals of 4-9 inches 6000-7000 ft,
and up to 12 inches above 8000 ft. Wind gusts as high as 70 mph
possible on the desert slopes of the mountains late Tuesday and
Wednesday. A few additional inches of snow expected Thursday.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday
morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the first round Monday, snow levels will
start around 7000 ft and fall to near 5000 ft. Lower snow levels
near 4,000 feet possible Wednesday morning and Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.