Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 9:57AM PST until February 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. For first round Monday, 3-6 inches

expected between 6000-7000 ft, 6-12 inches expected above 7000 ft,

up to 24 inches above 8000 ft. West winds gusting to 55 mph on the

ridges and desert slopes. Occasional light snow during the day

Tuesday. Next round of moderate snow Wednesday into Thursday

morning with additional snow totals of 4-9 inches 6000-7000 ft,

and up to 12 inches above 8000 ft. Wind gusts as high as 70 mph

possible on the desert slopes of the mountains late Tuesday and

Wednesday. A few additional inches of snow expected Thursday.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the first round Monday, snow levels will

start around 7000 ft and fall to near 5000 ft. Lower snow levels

near 4,000 feet possible Wednesday morning and Thursday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.